A man was fatally shot in Federal Way on Saturday night, the Federal Way Police Department reported this weekend.
Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Park 16 apartment complex in the 35700 block of 16th Avenue South, a few blocks north of Todd Beamer High School, according to
Cmdr. Kurt E. Schwan, a spokesperson for the department.
"The incident is believed to have been a drive-by shooting," Schwan said in an email Sunday night. "Officers are currently working on identifying suspect information, but none is available at this time."
When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they located a man in his 40s with apparent gunshot wounds, Schwan said.
"Officers immediately rendered aid until relieved by Fire and Medics, but the male died at the scene," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.