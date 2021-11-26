Kent police are investigating after a 39-year-old Federal Way man was fatally shot Friday at a bus stop in the 23300 block of Pacific Highway South.
Officers were sent to the scene around 3:40 p.m. and found the unresponsive man lying in the road with a gunshot wound, according to a Kent police news release. Officers tried lifesaving efforts until medics arrived. The man died at the scene.
The suspects fled the scene after the shooting, according to initial police reports. Based on what officers said they heard from witnesses, the incident seems to be "specific to those involved," according to the news release.
Kent police ask anyone with any information to call the department's tip line at 253-856-5808 or email kpdtipline@kentwa.gov and reference case No. 21-14522.
