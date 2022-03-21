A 61-year-old man died Monday morning after he reportedly fell off a working vessel docked in Salmon Bay near Ballard, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officials responded to a report of a man who had fallen overboard or possibly slipped off a ladder off the shore of the 5300 block of 26th Avenue Northwest, said. Detective Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesperson.
The man was found dead and his body was recovered from the water, Michaud said. His death is not being investigated as a crime, he said.
