Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured early Monday morning on Beacon Hill.
Police were called to the 5800 block of Beacon Avenue South at 2:11 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound in a car, according to the Seattle Police Department blotter.
Officers began first aid and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics when they arrived. Medics transported the 24-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Members of the department's crime scene investigation unit responded to process the scene for evidence, and homicide detectives are investigating, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.
