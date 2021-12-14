KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls man convicted of sexual abuse crimes against minors will serve more than 37 years in prison.
Thomas Grisgby was sentenced last month by Judge Marci Adkisson, The Herald and News reported this week. Grigsby was convicted on two counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sex abuse.
The charges stemmed from Grigsby’s alleged abuse of two juveniles starting in 2006 and continuing until 2017. He will be subject to post-prison supervision if and when he is released.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said Monday she was “proud of the team that brought justice for these individuals who were abused and their trust violated as children.”
