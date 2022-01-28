NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will miss round-of-16 games against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League after receiving a three-match European ban from UEFA on Friday.
UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed the suspension for Walker’s red-card foul on Leipzig forward André Silva in a group-stage game in December.
The foul was “a very bad judgment,” the England international acknowledged this month, “a stupid error that a 31-year-old shouldn’t be making with the amount of games that I’ve played."
Walker is Man City’s first-choice right back and will now miss both games against Sporting, on Feb. 15 and Mar. 9, plus the first leg of the quarterfinals if the English champion advances.
Walker and his club can challenge the ban at UEFA’s appeals committee.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.