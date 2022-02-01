CHICAGO (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with hate crimes for vandalism and antisemitic graffiti, including swastikas, at a synagogue and affiliated Jewish school in Chicago.
Shahid Hussain, 39, of suburban Niles, faces a total of eight felony counts — two each of a hate crime against a church or synagogue, a hate crime against a school, defacing a school and criminal damage of a school.
The vandalism occurred Sunday at the FREE Synagogue and Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School.
It wasn’t clear whether Hussain had a lawyer who might comment on his behalf.
