YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané set up one goal and scored the last one himself as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 Wednesday to reach its second successive African Cup of Nations final.
Now, Senegal hopes to finally win a title.
Mané scored on a breakaway in the 87th minute to seal the win in Yaounde after Senegal went 2-0 up before seeing Burkina Faso pull a goal back with eight minutes to go.
Senegal will play for the African title against either Egypt or host Cameroon, who meet in the second semifinal on Thursday.
The Senegal-Burkina Faso semi burst into life at the end of the game, with all four goals coming in the last 20 minutes.
Defender Abdou Diallo pounced at a corner to give Senegal the lead in the 70th. Bamba Dieng made it 2-0 in the 76th when Mané put a cross on a plate for him to score.
Blati Touré briefly gave Burkina Faso hope when he forced a cross in with his knee in the 82nd.
But Mané snapped up a chance on a counterattack as he sped clear of the Burkinabe defense and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Farid Ouédraogo.
