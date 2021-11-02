JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man was arrested Tuesday in the southeast Alaska community of Kake, which a tribal official earlier said had gone into lockdown.
Alaska State Troopers arrested the man on a criminal trespass charge, troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said by email. Troopers in a statement said other charges were possible, pending the outcome of their investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Troopers said they received a call from a resident about 3:40 a.m. saying a window at a school had been broken, but the person wasn't sure when that happened. Another caller, around 4:30 a.m., said that the man who was later arrested had entered their home without permission and that four gunshots were heard a short time after he left, troopers said.
The statement did not indicate who fired the shots.
Another caller later provided further information to the troopers, the statement said, offering no details.
Joel Jackson, president of the Organized Village of Kake, had told the Anchorage Daily News the community would be on lockdown until troopers arrived. Troopers said they reached Kake around 11 a.m.
“Nobody was hurt; everybody stayed indoors while this thing played out,” Jackson told CoastAlaska.
CoastAlaska reported that Kake has no permanent law enforcement presence. Jackson told the outlet that village public safety officers serve on a rotation that leaves Kake without a law enforcement presence for two weeks at a time.
Kake is a community of about 580 people 95 air miles southwest of Juneau.
___
The story is corrected to say the man was arrested on a criminal trespass charge.
