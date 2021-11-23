NEW YORK (AP) — Spectators at a WWE event saw an unexpected bout when a man got past a metal barricade at the Barclays Center and tackled wrestler Seth Rollins to the ground as he was walking away from the ring.
Video posted to social media from “Monday Night Raw” showed fans reacting in disbelief as the man rushed Rollins, bringing him to the ground and grappling with him before Rollins pushed him off and referees held him down.
The New York Police Department said the man was taken into custody at the scene and arrested. He faces charges including attempted assault.
The NYPD said Rollins' lip was swelling but he refused medical attention at the scene.
WWE said in a statement reported by news outlets that it takes its performers' safety seriously.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.