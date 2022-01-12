A passenger entered the cockpit of an American Airlines jet during boarding in Honduras and damaged the plane before he was arrested.
The flight scheduled to depart for Miami on Tuesday afternoon was delayed for hours until a replacement plane could be arranged. The flight arrived in Florida early Wednesday, about eight hours late.
American Airlines indicated that the cockpit door was open before the incident at the international airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
“Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement,” an airline spokesman said.
The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.