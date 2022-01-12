NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities investigating the disappearance of a woman who was reported missing found a headless human torso in a freezer inside an old bus parked beside a New Orleans home.
A man who lived at the house was arrested on an obstruction charge after the remains were found, news outlets reported, but no charges were filed in the death itself.
WDSU-TV reported that residents said police were in the neighborhood Sunday asking if the smelled anything. Officers returned Tuesday with a search warrant for a house where a bus covered in graffiti was parked.
Officers, who were investigating the whereabouts of a woman last seen in November, found dismembered remains in a freezer that was inside the bus, news outlets reported. Neither the identity of the person nor the cause of death were immediately determined.
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested on multiple charges, including obstruction of justice of a death investigation. Beale also charged with offenses including operating a drug laboratory and distributing methamphetamine.
A neighbor expressed sorrow for the victim's family.
"The fact that it happened next door is incredible. I cannot believe it,” Tracey Pearson said.
Court records weren't available Wednesday to show whether Beale had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.