STOCKHOLM (AP) — Malmo defended its Swedish league title with a 0-0 draw against Halmstad in the final round on Saturday.
The point was enough to ensure Malmo finished ahead of Stockholm club AIK on goal difference for its 22nd domestic league title. Fans stormed the pitch at the final whistle to celebrate.
Malmo and AIK finished with 59 points from 30 games.
The 16-team league runs from April-December with an offseason during the winter months.
Malmo qualified for the Champions League group stage this season but has just one point from five games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.