MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette registered 17 points as Pepperdine narrowly beat UC Davis 72-67 on Wednesday night.
Jan Zidek had 13 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (2-2). Mike Mitchell Jr. also scored 13 points. Jade' Smith had 11 points and six rebounds.
Elijah Pepper had 18 points for the Aggies (2-1). Christian Anigwe also scored 18 points with eight rebounds. Ezra Manjon had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.