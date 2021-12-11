MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette had a season-high 24 points as Pepperdine defeated Alabama State 79-62 on Saturday.
Mallette shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.
Jan Zidek had 16 points for Pepperdine (4-8). Jade' Smith added 11 points and seven rebounds. Maxwell Lewis had 10 points.
Pepperdine posted a season-high 21 assists.
Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Pepperdine scored 43 second-half points, a season best for the home team, while the 28 points in the second half for Alabama State were the lowest of the season for the visiting team.
Kenny Strawbridge had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets (2-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Gerald Liddell added 14 points. Isaiah Range had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
