COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado scored a season-high 31 points, including a layup at the buzzer, as Wyoming edged past Air Force 63-61 on Friday night.
Maldonado inbounded it with 7.2 seconds left, got it back and raced down the court for a game-winning basket.
Graham Ike had 10 points and nine rebounds for Wyoming (16-3, 5-1 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden added eight rebounds.
A.J. Walker had 18 points for the Falcons (10-9, 3-5). Jake Heidbreder added 14 points and Ethan Taylor had 12 points and six assists.
