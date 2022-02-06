FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 21 points as Wyoming narrowly beat Fresno State 61-59 on Sunday.
Graham Ike had 14 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (19-3, 8-1 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Brendan Wenzel added 12 points and seven rebounds. Drake Jeffries had nine rebounds.
Isaiah Hill scored a career-high 25 points for the Bulldogs (16-7, 6-4). Junior Ballard added 11 points. Orlando Robinson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
