HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 22 points and 10 assists, and Graham Ike added 20 points as Wyoming routed South Florida 77-57 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.
Xavier DuSell had 11 points and Jeremiah Oden added 10 for Wyoming (11-2).
Jamir Chaplin, Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy each scored 14 points for the Bulls (5-7).
