LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had a career-high 35 points , including the go-ahead layup with just under a minute to play, as Wyoming stretched its home winning streak to nine games, defeating Colorado State 84-78 in overtime on Monday night.
Maldonado hit 10 of 11 free throws.
Graham Ike had 16 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (17-3, 6-1 Mountain West Conference). Drake Jeffries added 16 points. Jeremiah Oden had 12 points and seven rebounds.
David Roddy had 23 points for the Rams (16-3, 6-3). Isaiah Stevens added 17 points. John Tonje had 15 points.
