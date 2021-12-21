ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moderate earthquake struck a remote part of Alaska Tuesday but people in Anchorage felt shaking. There were no immediate reports of damage.
The magnitude-5.9 temblor had an epicenter 136 miles (219 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage. It struck at a depth of 95 miles (153 kilometers) in the Cook Inlet region, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.
The center is a cooperative program of the Geophysical Institute of the University of Alaska and the U.S. Geological Survey. It monitors earthquakes in Alaska and provides earthquake information to Alaska citizens and public officials.
