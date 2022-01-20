ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck southern Alaska on Thursday night, and people reported shaking in Anchorage and surrounding areas, according to officials.
The epicenter was 49 kilometers, or 30 miles, northwest of Ninilchik, Alaska, the U.S. Geological Survey said. That community is located 186 miles (299 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.
Shaking was felt throughout Anchorage and the Matsu Valley, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.
The earthquake was 73 miles (117.3 kilometers) deep.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat for a tsunami. However, the USGS said aftershocks are possible.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.