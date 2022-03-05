NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Junior Madut posted 18 points and six rebounds as Hawaii cruised past Cal State Northridge 84-62 on Saturday night.
Madut sank 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Rainbow Warriors (16-10, 12-5 Big West Conference). Kamaka Hepa had 15 points and seven rebounds. Amoro Lado and Bernardo Da Silva added 11 points apiece.
Atin Wright tied a career high with 28 points for the Matadors (7-22, 3-15), who have lost six straight. Christian Gray added nine rebounds.
The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Matadors this season. Hawaii defeated Cal State Northridge 72-65 on Jan. 27.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.