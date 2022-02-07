ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock had 20 points as South Carolina State topped North Carolina Central 74-68 on Monday night.
Rahsaan Edwards had 17 points for South Carolina State (12-11, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Edward Oliver-Hampton added 12 points and seven rebounds. Omer Croskey had 11 points.
Eric Boone scored a season-high 28 points and had eight rebounds for the Eagles (10-11, 5-2). Randy Miller Jr. added 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
