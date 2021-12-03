TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock made an off-balance, turnaround 3-pointer from the corner with a man in his face with one-tenth of a second on the clock to lead South Carolina State to a 65-64 win over South Florida on Friday night.
Madlock had 15 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Omer Croskey had 14 points for South Carolina State (2-7). Jemal Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Caleb Murphy had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (3-4). Jake Boggs added 16 points and three blocks. Russel Tchewa had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
