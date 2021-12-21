CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock had a season-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as South Carolina State got past Charleston Southern 75-65 on Tuesday.
Cameron Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State (7-8), which won its fourth consecutive game. Deaquan Williams added 12 points. Edward Oliver-Hampton had seven rebounds.
Charleston Southern scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Claudell Harris Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (3-9). Kalib Clinton added 14 points. Taje' Kelly had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.