SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 67-58 win over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night.
Jalen Harris had 12 points for Cal State Fullerton (15-8, 9-3 Big West Conference). Vincent Lee added 11 points. E.J. Anosike had 10 points.
Amadou Sow had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (11-10, 4-6). Miles Norris added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Calvin Wishart had 10 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
