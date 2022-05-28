SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath stopped the four shots he faced while Bobby Wood scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 victory Saturday over the Houston Dynamo.
RSL (7-3-4) never trailed after Wood made it a 1-0 game in the 29th minute. Maikel Chang got an assist on the goal.
Sergio Cordova and Justen Glad both scored once for RSL.
RSL outshot the Dynamo (5-6-3) 14-11. Both teams had four shots on goal.
MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL. Michael Nelson saved one of the four shots he faced for the Dynamo.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
