ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 22 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 20 and the Dallas Wings pulled away in the second half to beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-78 on Saturday night.
Dallas (4-2) trailed 45-43 at halftime, but Kayla Thornton made a 3-pointer with 8:22 left in the third quarter to put the Wings up 51-49 and they never trailed again. The Wings outscored the Lynx 36-19 in the third period.
Thornton finished with 12 points to help Dallas grab its first home win after an 0-2 start. Satou Sabally had 11 points and five rebounds off the bench before fouling out.
Jessica Shepard, Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride all had 14 points to pace Minnesota (1-6). Moriah Jefferson and Aerial Powers scored 12 apiece as all five starters reached double figures. The Lynx bench was outscored 27-12 by the Dallas reserves.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.