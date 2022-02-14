HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrone Lyons posted 18 points as Southern topped Texas Southern 70-58 on Monday night.
Jayden Saddler had 12 points for Southern (15-10, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Damien Sears added 12 points as the Jaguars took sole possession of first place in the West Division.
Texas Southern totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 14 points for the Tigers (11-11, 9-4), whose six-game win streak came to an end. John Walker III added 12 points. Justin Hopkins had 10 points.
The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Southern defeated Texas Southern 63-50 on Jan. 3.
