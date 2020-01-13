NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:
Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $10.34 at $245.18.
The athletic apparel maker raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts, citing solid holiday season sales.
STAAR Surgical Co., up $2.49 at $39.07.
The maker of implantable lenses said its fourth-quarter profit and revenue will beat Wall Street forecasts.
Five Below Inc., down $13.77 at $107.46.
The discount retailer cut its 2019 profit and revenue forecasts.
At Home Group Inc., up 56 cents at $5.64.
The home goods retailer said it expects fourth-quarter sales to reach the high end of its forecast.
Hexcel Corp., up $6.98 at $79.89.
The maker of carbon fiber aerospace parts is being bought by rival Woodward in an all-stock deal.
TerraForm Power Inc., up $1.56 at $17.16.
Brookfield Renewable Partners is offering to take full ownership of the solar and wind energy company.
Primo Water Corp., up $2.82 at $13.91.
Beverage company Cott is buying the water company for about $775 million.
Abiomed Inc., down $20.96 at $168.10.
The medical device maker cuts its revenue forecast for fiscal 2020.