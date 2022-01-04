LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has been reintegrated to the Chelsea squad after being dropped for an English Premier League game for expressing his unhappiness at the club in a TV interview, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.
The Belgium striker could return to the team for Wednesday’s first-leg game against Tottenham in the English League Cup semifinals.
“He apologized and is back in the squad for today’s training,” Tuchel said.
In an interview aired by broadcaster Sky in Italy, Lukaku said he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with Tuchel’s style of play.
Tuchel reacted by leaving Lukaku, Chelsea's record signing, out of the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.
“We have had enough time to clear the air and move on,” Tuchel said.
