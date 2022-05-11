DALLAS (AP) — Fabio Luisi will conduct a Ring Cycle in concert with the Dallas Symphony in October 2024.
Luisi, who became music director for the 2020-21 season, will conduct two performances each of “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre” in May 2024, then add “Siegfried” and “Götterdämmerung (The Twilight of the Gods)" that fall, when the first two operas come back for an additional performance from Oct. 13-20, 2024.
Mark Delavan will sing Wotan, repeating a role he performed when Luisi conducted the Ring at the Metropolitan Opera in 2012 and ’13. Delavan will be joined by Lise Lindstrom (Brünnhilde), Daniel Johansson (Siegfried), Tómas Tomasson (Alberich), Sara Jakubiak (Sieglinde) and Christopher Ventris (Siegmund).
The four Wagner operas are considered the most demanding repertoire for an opera company, and a concert version of the complete Ring is rarely performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.