ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Sunday to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10.
The agreement for the infielder/outfielder was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered. He can earn an additional $75,000 in roster bonuses: $37,500 each fr 152 and 157 days on the active roster.
Arraez is hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBIs in 21 games this season. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $611,000 last year, when he batted .294 with two homers and 42 RBIs.
Twenty players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings, which run through June 24. Hearings before three-person panels usually take place in February but were delayed this year because of Major League Baseball's lockout.
