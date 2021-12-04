HOUSTON (AP) — Elijah Lufile tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Oral Roberts to an 85-67 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.
Max Abmas had 18 points for Oral Roberts (5-4). Trey Phipps added 14 points. DeShang Weaver had 12 points.
Darius Lee had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (2-5). Brycen Long added 18 points. Jade Tse had 10 points.
