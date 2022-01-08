PROVO, Utah (AP) — Te'Jon Lucas had 10 points as BYU defeated Saint Mary's 52-43 on Saturday night.
Fousseyni Traore had 11 rebounds for BYU (14-3, 2-0 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Alex Barcello added eight rebounds. Atiki Ally Atiki had three blocks.
Matthias Tass had 13 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Gaels (12-4, 0-1). Alex Ducas added 10 points. Kyle Bowen had seven rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
