American midfielder Luca de la Torre scored his first goal of the season, helping Heracles beat Zwolle 2-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.
De la Torre, a 23-year-old from San Diego, put Heracles ahead in the 19th minute Saturday when he chipped the ball over goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou with a right-foot shot from 23 yards.
De la Torre's only other goal for Heracles was against Zwolle last March 7.
He has made five appearances for the U.S.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.