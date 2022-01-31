BOSTON (AP) — Kyrell Luc had a season-high 24 points as Holy Cross snapped its nine-game road losing streak, narrowly defeating Boston University 75-70 on Monday night.
Bo Montgomery had 16 points and six rebounds for Holy Cross (5-15, 3-5 Patriot League). Malcolm Townsel added 12 points. Caleb Kenney had 2 points and five blocks.
The Crusaders swatted a season-high 10 blocks.
Javante McCoy had 18 points for the Terriers (15-9, 6-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Whyte had 13 points.
