Kansas State (7-5, Big 12) vs. LSU (6-6, SEC), Jan. 4, 9 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Houston
TOP PLAYERS
Kansas State: RB Deuce Vaughn, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing; 47 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns.
LSU: QB Max Johnson, 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns. LB Damone Clark, 135 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks.
NOTABLE
Kansas State: The Wildcats started the season with a 7-3 record before closing the regular season with losses to Baylor and Texas.
LSU: The Tigers won their final two games, including a victory over Texas A&M, to even their record and become bowl eligible.
LAST TIME
LSU 21, Kansas State 0. (Sept. 13, 1980)
BOWL HISTORY
Kansas State: Third Texas Bowl appearance and 23rd bowl appearance overall. The Wildcats were bowl eligible last season, but unable to field enough players due to COVID-19.
LSU: Second Texas Bowl appearance. The Tigers beat Texas Tech 56-27 in 2015. This will be LSU's 53rd bowl game.
