ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 21 points and Hyunjung Lee scored 18 points and Davidson won its seventh consecutive road game beating Saint Bonaventure 81-76 on Tuesday night.
Michael Jones scored 17 points and Luka Brajkovic had 13 points and eight rebounds for Davidson (18-3, 8-1 Atlantic 10 Conference).
Jalen Adaway scored 21 points, Kyle Lofton had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Dominick Welch scored 18 for the Bonnies (12-6, 4-3).
Jaren Holmes, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Bonnies, finished 1-for-10 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.