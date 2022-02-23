NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Lowe's Companies Inc., up 50 cents to $215.09.
The home improvement retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $2.10 to $477.61.
The security software maker raised its profit forecast on strong demand for cybersecurity.
Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $5.67 to $140.88.
The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
CoStar Group Inc., down $9.44 to $53.50.
The commercial real estate information and marketing provider gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.
Diamondback Energy Inc., up $1.53 to $129.56.
The energy exploration and production company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts and raised its dividend.
Caesars Entertainment Inc., up $2.15 to $78.72.
The casino and resort operator beat analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.
Tenneco Inc., up $9.37 to $19.35.
The automotive parts maker is being bought by affiliates of private equity firm Apollo for about $7.1 billion.
TJX Companies Inc., down $2.75 to $62.50.
The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.
