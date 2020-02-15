Love boat docks in Seattle on Valentine’s Day Amanda Snyder Feb 15, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Send Us Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on. Get started! Featured Events Murder on the Orient Express (live theatre) Saturday, February 15th, 2020 @ 7:30 pm The Little Theatre of Walla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will stage the mystery-thriller “Agatha Christie’s Murder … Read more Shady Lawn Antiques Spring Re-Opening Saturday, February 15th, 2020 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shady Lawn Antiques Read more Debate Watch Party Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Garde Vintners Tasting Room Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gather for snacks and conversation anytime after 5:30. Debate starts at 6:00 p.m. Democra… Read more Jazz fusion and funk music at Bontzu Cellars Friday, February 21st, 2020 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm Bontzu Cellars Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nate Miller and the Funkshun will perform a mix of jazz fusion and funk music. Nate Miller, … Read more Speaker Series featuring Richenda Fairhurst Thursday, March 5th, 2020 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Blue Mountain Land Trust is excited to debut the 2020 Speaker Series! The Speaker Series bri… Read more Nature Poetry with Keetje Kuipers Thursday, March 12th, 2020 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm Foundry Vineyards Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Join us for a wonderful evening of art, wine, and nature-inspired poetry. Keetje Kuipers, a … Read more Click here to post or promote your event U-B Digital Replica Send a Letter to the Editor The Union-Bulletin strives to publish every letter we receive. To send a letter, click the button below. Get started! Job searchby realmatch Local social feed