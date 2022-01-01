CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 20 points and Kobe Julien's 3-pointer with seconds left carried Louisiana-Lafayette past Coastal Carolina 65-64 on Saturday.
Julien scored 16 points and blocked three blocks for Louisiana-Lafayette (7-5, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) which now has won back-to-back contests following a two-game skid.
Josh Uduje scored 15 points for the Chanticleers (8-5, 1-1) and Vince Cole and Garrick Green scored 11 apiece.
Rudi Williams, who entered averaging 15 points per game for Coastal finished 1-for-6 shooting. The Chanticleers have lost two of their last three.
