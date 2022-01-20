LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Rugby Sevens Series has rescheduled its U.S. stop from March to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made by World Rugby and USA Rugby on Thursday.
The Los Angeles Sevens were supposed to take place March 5-6 at Dignity Sports Park in Carson, California, but have been rescheduled to Aug. 27-28, which will serve as the final event of the men's series. The event did not take place last year due to the pandemic after making its debut in LA in 2020.
World Rugby also announced that the Canada Sevens in Vancouver have been rescheduled from Feb. 26-27 to April 16-17.
South Africa leads the men's standings after two rounds. The series has two stops in Spain beginning Friday.
