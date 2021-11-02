Washington state offers some spectacular camping possibilities. But popular campsites and digs tend to book up quickly.
If you have your eye on a Washington state park, you can now set up notifications for campsite availabilities.
Washington State Parks last week announced the new feature on its reservation website, which was added after hearing feedback from customers.
Notifications can be set up for reservable campsites, cabins, marinas and day-use sites, for specific dates. Up to five notifications can be set up, modified and canceled through a user's account.
To set up alerts, visit the state's reservation system at washington.goingtocamp.com, select a site, and click "Notify Me" on the right rail.
Users will receive notifications by email.
Campsites managed by The National Park Service on recreation.gov do not have a notification feature.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.