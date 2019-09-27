From the opening of the new Burke Museum to a play about a megachurch pastor that will take place in churches around Seattle, our Seattle Times arts writers dish on next month’s most buzzworthy arts and entertainment events.
TOP 5 EVENTS IN OCTOBER
VISUAL ARTS
New Burke Museum grand opening
The Burke is reopening with a gorgeous new building by Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig. The new Burke inverts the typical museum layout, revealing its holdings and research rather than squirreling them away from public view. Located on a corner of the University of Washington’s campus, the Burke has a strong collection of Northwest Coast Native arts.
Grand opening weekend Oct. 12-14; 4300 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $22 adults, $20 seniors, $14 non-UW students and youth, free for children 3 and under, and for UW students, faculty and staff; first Thursdays free; burkemuseum.org
Gayle Clemans
MUSIC
Kate Wallich + the YC x Perfume Genius
After molding hauntingly orchestral arrangements and delicate vocals into beautiful, porcelainlike songs on 2017's "No Shape," Seattle chamber-pop architect Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) is back with a collaborative new music-and-dance piece. Hadreas — who has a few moves of his own — has partnered with local choreographer Kate Wallich and her YC company for their talent-combining The Sun Still Burns Here, commissioned by Seattle Theatre Group and MASS MoCA, and making its world premiere at the Moore Theatre before runs in New York, Minneapolis and Boston.
8 p.m. Oct. 4-5; Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; tickets from $32.50; stgpresents.org
Michael Rietmulder
THEATER
“The Christians”
Lucas Hnath is a brainy playwright, whose intellectual fireworks are stimulating but sometimes fail to hit anywhere below the neck. But “The Christians,” from 2014, cuts promisingly closer to his own bones — Hnath spent a good chunk of his childhood in a Florida megachurch. “The Christians” concerns a megachurch pastor who begins to question the existence of hell after seeing a nonbeliever die saving someone from a fire, and the fallout among his flock. Directed by Leah Adcock-Starr, this production will take place in churches around Seattle.
Oct. 3-26; Pony World Theatre at various churches, see website for details; tickets from $15 with pay-what-you-can the second weekend; 800-838-3006, ponyworld.org
Brendan Kiley
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Seattle Symphony with violinist Augustin Hadelich
Violinists don’t get much greater than Hadelich, a beloved and regular visitor to Seattle who won a Grammy with the Seattle Symphony and will play the iconic Brahms Concerto in these concerts. The guest conductor is Nathalie Stutzmann; she’ll also lead the orchestra in the magisterial Brahms Symphony No. 2 and shorter works of Berlioz.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; tickets from $24; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org
Melinda Bargreen
DANCE
Chamber Dance Company
One of the Seattle dance community’s treasures, Chamber Dance Company — in residence at the University of Washington — has as its mission to present, record and archive modern dance works of historical and artistic significance. The company’s fall concert has four such works: an early-career José Limón trio from 1945, “Concerto Grosso”; Talley Beatty’s 1947 solo “Mourner’s Bench,” set to the African American spiritual “There Is a Balm in Gilead”; Seattle dance legend Mark Morris’ 1982 work “Canonic 3/4 Studies,” set to ballet-studio music; and Brian Brooks’ 2012 duet “First Fall,” created for New York City Ballet ballerina Wendy Whelan.
Oct. 10-13; Meany Hall, University of Washington campus, 4040 George Washington Lane N.E., Seattle; tickets from $10 students, $22 regular; 206-543-4880, dance.washington.edu/events/chamber-dance-company-concerts
Moira Macdonald
MORE EVENTS
BOOKS
Ijeoma Oluo
Local author Oluo, who describes herself online as a “writer, speaker and Internet Yeller,” wrote the bestselling 2018 book “So You Want to Talk About Race.” At Town Hall, she’ll talk about race — specifically, on topics ranging from intersectionality to affirmative action to “model minorities” — in conversation with The Stranger’s associate editor Charles Mudede.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2; Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5; 206-652-4255, townhallseattle.org
Patti Smith
Singer/songwriter, visual artist, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, poet, National Book Award winner (2010’s “Just Kids”) — Smith’s artistic career has been long and eventful. She’ll speak about her latest memoir, “The Year of the Monkey,” about a recent year spent in solitary wandering and American dreams.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $42-$67 (includes copy of book); 206-621-2230, lectures.org
Monique Truong
Truong’s acclaimed debut novel, “The Book of Salt,” introduced us to a cook in the home of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Tokla; her follow-up, “Bitter in the Mouth,” took us to a small North Carolina town. Now with her latest novel, “The Sweetest Fruits,” she’s taking us to another unexpected place: the remarkable, globe-trotting life of Lafcadio Hearn, a 19th-century writer, wanderer and cookbook author.
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10; Elliott Bay Book Co., 1521 10th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-624-6600, elliottbaybook.com
Rachel Maddow
The host of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” — and author of the bestselling book “Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power” — speaks about her newest book, “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth.”
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; individual tickets sold out but subscriptions are available and standby tickets ($40) may be available on a limited basis (numbers handed out at box office beginning 1.5 hours before event); 206-621-2230, lectures.org
Timothy Egan
A lifelong Seattleite, award-winning author/journalist Egan is the author of nine books, including the bestselling biography “The Immortal Irishman: The Irish Revolutionary Who Became an American Hero.“ His latest, “A Pilgrimage to Eternity,” is both a history of Christianity and a very personal story of his own adventures on an ancient European pilgrimage trail, the Via Francigena.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15; Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $35-$40 (includes book); 206-652-4255, townhallseattle.org
Jeanette Winterson
Mary Shelley’s horror classic “Frankenstein” turned 200 years old last year — and this year it’s the inspiration for Winterson’s latest novel, “FranKissStein,” which weaves the story of Shelley’s creation together with several contemporary plotlines, including one of a transgender doctor in love with a professor/mad scientist named Victor Stein. Winterson’s previous works include her acclaimed debut, “Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit.”
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; Seattle Public Library’s Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free; 206-386-4636, spl.org
Paul Theroux
Novelist/travel writer Theroux (“Ghost Train to the Eastern Star,” “The Mosquito Coast”) turns his attention to the U.S./Mexican border in his latest, timely book, “On the Plain of Snakes: A Mexican Journey,” about his drive along the entire length of the border.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5; 206-652-4255, townhallseattle.org
Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton
The mother-daughter duo — perhaps you've heard of them? — come to town together with their latest joint project: "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience." They'll speak in conversation with author Laurie Frankel; no book signing.
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; Campion Ballroom at Seattle University, 901 12th Ave., Seattle; $40 (individual tickets sold out; visit website to be added to waitlist); eventbrite.com
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Coates, author of the bestselling nonfiction books “The Beautiful Struggle,” “Between the World and Me” and “We Were Eight Years in Power,” returns to the Seattle Arts & Lectures stage with a new identity: novelist. His first book of fiction, “The Water Dancer,” tells of a young man born into slavery in Virginia who discovers that he has mysterious powers.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; individual tickets sold out but subscriptions are available and standby tickets ($40) may be available on a limited basis (numbers handed out at box office beginning 1.5 hours before event); 206-621-2230, lectures.org
Elizabeth Strout
If you're among the many who loved Strout's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Olive Kittridge," note that the beloved title character is back: Strout's newest book, "Olive, Again," returns to Crosby, Maine, and the life of the flinty schoolteacher (played by Frances McDormand in the HBO series). Strout, whose last book was "Anything Is Possible" (itself a sequel to "My Name Is Lucy Barton"), will appear in conversation with University Bookstore's Terry Tazioli.
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28; University Book Store, 4326 University Way N.E., Seattle; $27 (includes copy of book and entry for two people); 800-335-7323, ubookstore.com
Moira Macdonald: mmacdonald@seattletimes.com
CLASSICAL MUSIC
President’s Piano Series presents Garrick Ohlsson
One of the all-time Seattle favorites returns to the ivories at Meany Hall, with a President’s Piano Series recital of Chopin and Brahms — catnip to keyboard fans. Ohlsson is world-renowned for his Chopin, and he’ll play the mighty Chopin Sonata No. 3 in B Minor as well as the wistful Nocturne in B-flat Minor. The Brahms segment offers two Op. 79 Rhapsodies, the Op. 116 Fantasien and the “Paganini” Variations.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1; Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater at Meany Hall, University of Washington, 4040 George Washington Lane N.E., Seattle; tickets from $51; 206-543-4880, meanycenter.org
Anne Sofie von Otter and Kristian Bezuidenhout
The internationally renowned mezzo-soprano von Otter joins the very versatile keyboard artist Bezuidenhout for an evening of songs and piano pieces by a wide array of composers: Mozart, Beethoven, Adolf Fredrik Linblad, Franz Berwald and Schubert.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $27-$125; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org
Lang Lang with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra
The superstar pianist returns to Benaroya Hall for a one-night-only concert with the Seattle Symphony, and he is featured only in one Beethoven Concerto (the lesser-heard but still eloquent No. 2). Yes, there may be some encores, and the rest of the program includes a Sibelius curtain-raiser and Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony, with new music director Thomas Dausgaard on the podium.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; tickets from $82; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org
Seattle Opera presents “Cinderella”
This isn’t the Disney version: Stage director Lindy Hume, inspired by Dickens, sets the Rossini classic opera “in and around a Victorian emporium,” where Cinderella (“Cenerentola”) captures the heart of the Prince-in-disguise after a great deal of folderol and many tuneful arias. Ginger Costa-Jackson and Wallis Giunta alternate in the title role, Michele Angelini and Matthew Grills portray the Prince, and Costa-Jackson’s real-life sister Miriam Costa-Jackson is one of the mean stepsisters. Gary Thor Wedow, a consummate professional, conducts.
Oct. 19-Nov. 1; Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; tickets from $35; 206-389-7676, seattleopera.org
Melinda Bargreen: mbargreen@gmail.com
DANCE
“Property of Opaqueness”
Velocity Dance Center is known for an interdisciplinary, no-holds-barred approach to dance, and “Property of Opaqueness,” from choreographer Takahiro Yamamoto, promises to deliver a case study in this commitment to pushing the boundaries of what dance can do. Part of a larger multiyear project called Opacity of Performance, “Property of Opaqueness” joins a body of work — including art appearing simultaneously at the Henry Art Gallery — investigating the complex interaction between performer and viewer.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Velocity Dance Center, 1621 12th Ave., Seattle; tickets from $7; 206-325-8773, velocitydancecenter.org
“BOYS IN TROUBLE”
You only have to read Velocity Dance Center’s promo copy to get excited about Sean Dorsey Dance’s “BOYS IN TROUBLE”: “True transsexual confessions. An unabashed love letter between black queer men. A sendup of all things macho. A queer spin on butchness. Real talk about whiteness. An invitation to look deeply at shame. Giving witness to hurt and heartbreak. A road map for another way.” Sold. Critically acclaimed transgender modern choreographer Dorsey will bring “BOYS IN TROUBLE” to Velocity for just one weekend packed with work examining masculinity, queerness, race and gender.
Oct. 17-20; Velocity Dance Center, 1621 12th Ave., Seattle; tickets from $15; 206-325-8773, velocitydancecenter.org
Megan Burbank: mburbank@seattletimes.com
MOVIES
Tickets are already on sale for the following movies:
70mm Film Festival
Seeing a movie in 70mm at Cinerama is like being inside of a dream — if your dreams look like, for example, "Lawrence of Arabia," "West Side Story," "Roma" or "The Dark Crystal." Those are among the 11 titles featured at the annual big-format festival; also on tap are the new "unrestored" print of "2001: A Space Odyssey," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and more. All this and chocolate popcorn, too! Buy tickets early; they go fast.
Through Oct. 2; Cinerama, 2100 Fourth Ave., Seattle; $17; 206-448-6680, cinerama.com
"Joker"
Todd Phillips' film, a "Batman" prequel starring the charismatic villain previously played by Heath Ledger ("The Dark Knight") and Jared Leto ("Suicide Squad"), won the Golden Lion for Best Film at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month — an award not often given to superhero movies. Joaquin Phoenix dons the jaggedy makeup to play the title role.
Opens Oct. 3 at multiple theaters; fandango.com
Seattle Queer Film Festival
Now in its 24th year, this Capitol Hill tradition kicks off Oct. 10 with "Sid & Judy," a documentary showcasing little-seen recordings and photographs of Judy Garland, narrated by Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Dozens of films later, it closes on Oct. 20 with Celine Sciamma's Cannes Film Festival prizewinner, a story of two young women in love in 18th-century France.
Oct. 10-20; various locations on Seattle's Capitol Hill; full festival pass $245, single tickets $14; 206-323-4274, threedollarbillcinema.org
Moira Macdonald
MUSIC
Lana Del Rey
It's hard to say which has generated more conversation thus far: Del Rey's new "Norman [Expletive] Rockwell!" album or her reaction to the reaction. Specifically, Del Ray's not-exactly-thrilled response to esteemed NPR critic Ann Powers' meticulously nuanced and in-depth review. All told, it was a pretty boring distraction from what some are hailing as her finest record to date. Del Rey applies her refined cinematic touch to a more singer-songwriter-oriented body of work that's lush, hazy and soft as the sandy beach from which Del Rey seems to be contemplating life and love.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2; WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; sold out
Four Tet
The imaginative U.K. house hero, who recently dropped a three-track EP of songs written for a collaborative show with painter Anna Liber Lewis, makes a welcome Northwest cameo before heading south for L.A. underground dance fest Secret Project.
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10; Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; tickets from $23; showboxpresents.com
The Who
Sparked by last year's Roger Daltrey solo run performing "Tommy" in its entirety with orchestral backing, The Who embarked on its Moving On! tour this spring, joined at each stop by a local symphony. While the British Invasion greats aren't playing their entire rock opera, reports indicate a decent slice of the set has been carved from Daltrey and Pete Townshend's magnum opus. Despite the name, the band isn't billing this as a farewell voyage, although in a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year, the 75-year-old Daltrey acknowledged that he isn't getting any younger. The Who unleashes its first new studio album in 13 years, simply titled "Who," on Nov. 22. Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, fresh off releasing his sophomore solo effort "Why Me? Why Not.," opens.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; T-Mobile Park, 1250 First Ave. S., Seattle; tickets from $60; ticketmaster.com
Thom Yorke
Two years after Radiohead gave an expansive KeyArena performance, frontman Thom Yorke returns to Seattle with his Tomorrow's Modern Boxes troupe — named for his 2014 solo album — with Radiohead's longtime producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri. This summer, the indie-rock titan/electronic maestro unleashed his new "Anima" LP, which plays like a disoriented tube ride into the darkest yet most enlightened corners of your mind. An appropriately trippy short film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, designed as a companion to the album, is streaming on Netflix.
8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; sold out
Michael Rietmulder: mrietmulder@seattletimes.com
THEATER
“Everything Is Illuminated”
Jonathan Safran Foer’s debut, semi-autobiographical novel — about going to Ukraine on a family-fact-finding mission to locate the woman who saved his grandfather’s life when the Nazis “liquidated” a ghetto — made him a lit star. “Everything Is Illuminated” was partly acclaimed for its deft handling of pathos and human helplessness, and partly for the linguistic comedy of Alex, an eager, sex-minded Ukrainian with an imperfect command of English. (Opening lines: “My legal name is Alexander Perchov. But all of my many friends dub me Alex, because that is a more flaccid-to-utter version of my legal name.”) This production is adapted and directed by Josh Aaseng, who’s captained quality Book-It productions.
Through Oct. 6; Book-It Repertory Theatre, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; tickets from $20; 206-216-0833; book-it.org
“Indecent”
In 2015, after 40 drafts in seven years, playwright Paula Vogel finally finished “Indecent,” her telling of the story behind the 1906 play “God of Vengeance” by Yiddish writer Sholem Asch. Asch’s controversial play was about the daughter of a brothel owner and how she fell in love with a sex worker. Vogel’s award-winning play follows “Vengeance” from its first salon reading to a 1923 Broadway production with legal rockiness and a plot-perverting translation. Directed by local great Sheila Daniels.
Through Oct. 26; Seattle Repertory Theatre, 155 Mercer St., Seattle; tickets from $17; 206-443-2222, seattlerep.org
“Sunset Baby”
While working on “The Detroit Projects,” her three-play cycle about hard luck and explosive moments in late-20th-century Detroit, playwright, poet and MacArthur “Genius” fellow Dominique Morisseau turned her imagination toward a smaller, but no less fraught, situation: family. Kenyatta, a black-power leader who did time for robbing an armored truck, tries to reunite with his drug-dealing daughter, Nina, who is dating Damon, her partner in crime. The New York Times called “Sunset Baby” a “smart and bracing new play about two generations of urban outlaws struggling to stay afloat in the lower depths.” Directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton.
Through Oct. 20; ArtsWest, 4711 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; tickets from $20; 206-938-0693, artswest.org
Brendan Kiley: bkiley@seattletimes.com
"Austen's Pride"
In the 5th Avenue Theatre's 21st new musical production, Jane Austen enters her own novel "Pride and Prejudice," learning to understand more about herself and the characters she's written. This is billed as the first full-scale professional production of the show that began as part of the 5th Ave's development program for new musicals.
Oct. 4-27; 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Avenue, Seattle; tickets from $29; 206-625-1900, 5thavenue.org
Janet I. Tu: jtu@seattletimes.com
Bryce Dessner: “Triptych (Eyes of One on Another)”
Thirty years after his death, the photographs of Robert Mapplethorpe remain shocking — not so much in their blazing eroticism (though there’s that), but in their incredible study of polarities, and redrawing categorical boundaries: high/low, raw/mannered, sacred/profane. This rumination on Mapplethorpe involves music by Bryce Dessner (The National), performance by vocal group Roomful of Teeth, libretto by Korde Arrington Tuttle (drawing on poetry by Essex Hemphill and Patti Smith), video design by Simon Harding and more.
Oct. 9; On the Boards and Seattle Theatre Group at the Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; tickets from $42.50; 206-812-3284, stgpresents.org
Autumn Knight: “M_ _ _ER”
New York-based interdisciplinary artist Knight is known for not just breaking the fourth wall, but using it as material, working with whatever and whoever is present. A 2017 Art in America profile described the effect as “intense and disarming,” playing off “the social dynamics of her audiences, amplifying the race, gender and power relationships in the room — often to absurd (even hilarious) effect.” “M_ _ _ER” concerns intimacy.
Oct. 10-13; On the Boards, 100 W. Roy St., Seattle; tickets from $10; 206-217-9886, ontheboards.org
Brendan Kiley
VISUAL ART
Dream the Combine and Clayton Binkley, "Lure"
Through Oct. 17, you can step inside an immersive system of fragmented and overlapping passages as it’s being constructed by artists/architects Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers (who collaborate under the name Dream the Combine) and artist/engineer Binkley. The finished installation, which they describe as a “looping circulatory system,” will be on view until Dec. 7.
Through Dec. 7; MadArt, 325 Westlake Ave. N., #101, Seattle; free; madartseattle.com
"Introductions"
The J. Rinehart Gallery, which opened online this year, has quickly established itself in the art community by representing super talented local artists such as Jazz Brown, Shaun Kardinal and Lakshmi Muirhead. In October, owner Judith Rinehart will open a physical gallery in Pioneer Square with a group exhibition aptly titled “Introductions.”
Oct. 3-Nov. 9; J. Rinehart Gallery, 319 Third Ave. S., Seattle; free; jrinehartgallery.com
"Northwest Influencers"
Housewright, a new commercial gallery from designer Tim Pfeiffer and architect Steve Hoedemaker, is a homey (but very stylish) showroom in Georgetown, combining curated art exhibitions with furniture and interior objects. Its inaugural show is ambitious: a celebration of art from the legendary “Northwest School," including ceramics, paintings and works on paper by modernist masters such as Paul Horiuchi, Mark Tobey and Margaret Tomkins.
Through Oct. 26; Housewright, 6107 13th Ave. S., Seattle; free; housewrightgallery.com
“Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience”
This brand-new festival for creative glass in the Pacific Northwest, hosted by Chihuly Garden and Glass, will bring together more than 50 artists and art organizations to showcase Seattle’s world-class glass community.
Oct. 17-20 at multiple locations including open studios where you can see artists at work; prices vary; refractseattle.org
“Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum”
This is a very rare chance to see 40 Renaissance and Baroque works of art from a large Italian art museum. The list looks very promising, with paintings by Artemisia Gentileschi, Raphael, Titian, El Greco and more, in an exhibition that, according to SAM, embraces “the human body as a vehicle to express love and devotion, physical labor, and tragic suffering.”
Oct. 17-Jan. 26, 2020; 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $29.99 adults, $27.99 seniors, $19.99 students, free for SAM members and children 14 and under; first Thursday reduced-ticket prices; seattleartmuseum.org
Chantal Gibson, Moses Sun, Brenetta Ward and Storme Webber
Four new intriguing art installations by Gibson, Sun, Ward and Webber are coming up at Wa Na Wari, the Central District center for black artists and storytellers.
Oct. 18-Dec. 28; Wa Na Wari, 911 24th Ave., Seattle; free; wanawari.org
Gayle Clemans: Instagram at @gayleclemans