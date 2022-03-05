CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Hill had 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as top-seeded Longwood beat fourth-seeded South Carolina Upstate 79-70 in the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Saturday.
Hill hit 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
DeShaun Wade had 18 points for Longwood (25-6). Isaiah Wilkins added 13 points and seven rebounds. Zac Watson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Bryson Mozone had 24 points for the Spartans (14-16). Mysta Goodloe added 15 points and six assists. Jordan Gainey had 13 points and three blocks.
