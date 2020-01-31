Emerald Downs Racetrack announced 28 stakes events worth an aggregate $1,515,000 in purses for its 2020 live racing season that begins April 18.
The 85th renewal of the $200,000 Longacres Mile (G3) on Aug. 9 — earliest date ever for the Northwest’s premier horse race — anchors the second annual Championship Sunday featuring stakes races in four divisions. In addition to The Mile, Championship Sunday includes the $50,000 Emerald Distaff, $50,000 Muckleshoot Derby and $50,000 Washington Oaks.
Football
• Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich announced the hiring of Dwain Bradshaw and Jason Cvercko. Bradshaw will be the Cougars’ head strength and conditioning coach after working the previous year in the same role at Hawaii. Cvercko will be the football chief of staff after spending the past four years at Hawaii with Rolovich.
Track and field
• Colby Otero shattered the Seattle Pacific indoor 5,000-meter record and broke the overall school record for that event — which had stood for 51 years — at the UW Invitational. The sophomore from Kailua, Hawaii, finished his 16-plus laps at Dempsey Indoor in 14:35.10. The old indoor record was 14:56.77 and the outdoor mark was 14:39.6.
• Also at the meet, UW junior Angel Nkwonta broke her own record in the weight throw with a mark of 68 feet, 3 inches.
Junior Hockey
• Bryce Kindopp scored twice as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Portland Winterhawks, the team they’re chasing in the WHL’s U.S. Division, 4-3. It was the first loss in regulation for Porland since Nov. 30.
Gymnastics
• Kayla Chan won the floor excercise as Seattle Pacific (193.575) scored a season beat to win a home meet vs. Sacramento State (192.250) and Alaska Anchorage (191.900).