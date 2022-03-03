BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — TJ Long had a season-high 23 points as Fairfield beat Rider 65-59 on Thursday night.
Long shot 7 for 9 from behind the arc.
Jesus Cruz had 13 points for Fairfield (14-16, 8-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook added 12 rebounds.
Allen Powell had 20 points for the Broncs (11-18, 7-12). Dimencio Vaughn added 11 points. Dwight Murray, Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Stags, who defeated Rider 76-65 on Jan. 28, swept the season series with the Broncs.
