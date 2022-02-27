NEW YORK (AP) — TJ Long had 14 points off the bench to lead Fairfield to a 66-62 win over Manhattan on Sunday.
Supreme Cook had 13 points and eight rebounds for Fairfield (13-16, 7-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Taj Benning added 12 points, including two free throws with 11 seconds left. Jesus Cruz had seven rebounds.
Ant Nelson had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Jaspers (14-13, 7-11). Jose Perez added 13 points. Marques Watson had 11 points.
The Stags leveled the season series against the Jaspers. Manhattan defeated Fairfield 74-67 on Feb. 16.
