TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Ty Flowers had 30 points and 15 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn narrowly defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 79-75 on Sunday night.
Eral Penn had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Long Island-Brooklyn (8-10, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Isaac Kante added 13 points. Alex Rivera had seven assists and six rebounds.
Brandon Rush had 21 points for the Knights (1-14, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Devon Dunn added 13 points. Anquan Hill had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.